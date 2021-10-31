San Diego County reports 419 new COVID-19 cases, no virus deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego County public health officials have reported 419 new cases of COVID-19 and no new virus-related deaths.

Saturday's data brought the county's cumulative case total to 370,901 since the pandemic began. The overall death toll remains at 4,218, according to the county.

There were 283 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county as of Sunday, a decrease of seven from Saturday. Of these, 82 people were in intensive care units, a decrease of three from Saturday, according to state figures.

The number of county residents who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is now nearly 2.53 million -- or 90.2% of residents 12 and older. More than 2.28 million, or 81.5% of that cohort, are fully vaccinated.

A total of 19,052 new tests were reported to the county on Friday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 3.3%, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

The county does not report new lab tests on weekends.