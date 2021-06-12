San Diego County, Padres, team up for vaccination event at Petco Park Saturday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - From 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, San Diego County residents will be able to get vaccinated at Petco Park's Gallagher Square when the Padres are on the road in New York playing the Mets and receive a free pair of tickets for a future Padres game and a Padres Hero T-shirt, while supplies last.

Residents can also enter a drawing for a free pair of tickets to a future game. Minors must have a parent present to receive Padres tickets and/or to enter the drawing. The clinics will offer the single dose Johnson & Johnson and limited quantities of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine -- eligible minors 12 and older may only receive Pfizer. The entrance is at the 10th & K gate.

As the clinic is taking place, several high schools will simultaneously be holding graduations at Petco Park. All graduates and their guests are invited to be vaccinated and will receive specially designed stickers printed in both Spanish and English, as well as a pair of Padres tickets, T-shirt and ticket drawing opportunity.

The Petco Park vaccination events support Major League Baseball's "MLB Vaccinate at the Plate" program taking place throughout June to increase vaccination rates.

The county is teaming up with the Padres to help the region reach herd immunity against COVID-19. Public health officials hope the prizes add extra encouragement and incentive for fans 12 and older to be a Hometown Hero and get vaccinated against COVID-19.

San Diegans can also register for a chance to get a free pair of Padres tickets, while supplies last, if you get vaccinated at any county mobile clinic by June 30.

You can identify the clinics at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine by the baseball logo next to the event and by following the county on social media.

A second Petco Park clinic takes place Saturday, June 26, from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., when the team is in town and playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

