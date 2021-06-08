San Diego County moving into California's less restrictive yellow tier

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County is moving into California’s least restrictive yellow tier in the state's reopening plan starting Wednesday, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announced on Tuesday.

New state data released Tuesday shows San Diego County’s adjusted case rate at less than two new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people for the second straight week, allowing for the county to be moved down from orange to yellow in the four-tiered, color-based reopening system.

Under the yellow tier, outdoor music venues can increase to 67% capacity, restaurants and gyms can be at 50% capacity -- indoor and outdoor -- indoor bars can be at 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer, and outdoor gatherings can expand to 200 people.

A full list of what limits will be lifted after the descent into the yellow tier for that one week can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.

When California fully reopens the economy on June 15, the state will move beyond the Blueprint for a Safer Economy -- the system of tiers the state has employed since last year. There will be no capacity restrictions or social distancing enforced, and only "mega events" -- events with crowds larger than 5,000 people indoors or 10,000 outdoors -- will require or recommend vaccine verification.

City News Service contributed to this report