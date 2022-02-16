San Diego County indoor mask requirement ends for fully vaccinated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear a face mask in many indoor settings in San Diego County.

The lifting of the county’s indoor mask mandate aligns with California’s decision to drop the statewide indoor mask requirement as of Feb. 16.

Some counties, such as Los Angeles, will continue to enforce their own indoor mask requirements for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency said those who are unvaccinated will need to wear a mask in indoor public settings such as retail stores, restaurants, theaters, family entertainment centers and government offices.

The county said masks will still be required in the following settings for BOTH vaccinated and unvaccinated people:

On public transit, such as buses, trains, airplanes, ferries, taxis and ride services, and in the areas that serve those, such as airports, transit stations, etc.

Indoors in K-12 schools, childcare and other youth settings

Healthcare settings, including long-term care facilities

Detention facilities

Homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling centers

Even with the end of the indoor mask requirement, health officials still recommend people wear a face covering in indoor public settings, regardless of their vaccination status.

According to the state’s Department of Public Health, a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson immunization.

The county said the following are not required to wear masks: