San Diego County health officials open 'pop-up' no-appointment vaccine clinic at Southwestern College

John Locher/AP
Posted at 9:00 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 12:00:10-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- San Diegans who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can do so on Friday at Southwestern College in Chula Vista without appointments.

San Diego County officials said a "pop-up" vaccine clinic will be open on the SWC campus (900 Otay Lakes Rd.) on April 30, from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Officials noted that the Pfizer vaccine will be administered, either first or second dose, while supplies last.

No appointments are necessary at the clinic.

More information on county vaccine clinics can be found at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019-nCoV/vaccines.html

