San Diego County Courthouses requiring facial coverings

Posted at 5:41 PM, Aug 18, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Facial coverings will be required again at county courthouses regardless of vaccination status due to a reported county-wide increase in COVID-19 transmission, San Diego Superior Court officials announced Wednesday.

Reports of five positive test results at the South County courthouse in Chula Vista means the face covering requirement for all court staff and visitors will be reinstated immediately in Chula Vista.

The requirement will go into effect Monday at all other court facilities in the county.

Those feeling ill or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms were asked to stay home and contact the court online, by telephone or mail.

All other COVID-19 measures instituted since the pandemic will remain in effect, such as widely available hand sanitizer stations, increased cleaning of all court facilities and online/remote services, including online chat support for family cases, which is expected to be introduced later this month.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

