San Diego City Council expected to vote on COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city employees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Monday is slated to ask the City Council to move forward with his proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all city employees.

The City Council is expected to vote on the mandate Monday morning; the plan was first introduced by the mayor in August, and under the mandate, all city workers are to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 1 as a condition of continued employment.

As of Nov. 29, the city has agreed with five out of six labor unions. The San Diego Police Officers Association is the only organization that has not yet come to terms with the city.

At last check, about 60 percent of the Police Officers Association members were fully vaccinated.

Gloria said with city employees regularly interacting with members of the public, the mandate takes an even greater importance.

However, a SDPOA spokesperson said if the mandate passes, it would likely mean a big turnover.

"There are people who are already in hiring processes, there are people who have already left, in other states, other cities, even our San Diego Sheriff's Department," said SDPOA President Jack Schaeffer.

Gloria said the San Diego Police Department has nearly 2,000 new recruits and new officers training, which shows the city can still attract officers even with the mandate.

However, the SDPOA pointed out that veteran officers would be replaced by rookies.

Employees can request for a medical or religious exemption which would be handled on case-by-case basis.