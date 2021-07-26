San Diegans weigh in on possible mask mandate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant rise, the CDC is now reconsidering its mask guidance for those vaccinated.

While you still have a choice to wear a mask indoors here in San Diego County, many residents that spoke with ABC 10News said while they’re vaccinated and they'd prefer to avoid wearing face masks again, if they had to put the mask back on they would.

It's been a month and a half since California reopened. In Encinitas on Sunday, restaurants and stores were packed and many people enjoyed not having to wear a mask.

"While it's going to be to be a bummer for me if I have to wear a mask every day, but I'm happy to do it if that's what it takes to help," resident John Cooley said.

Some people who were out and about though said they prefer to wear a mask.

"There's still a risk although much lower that I could get the virus and pass it on and I have a brother who's immuno-compromise so I want to keep myself safe so I can continue to see him and my family," Jenna Kovsky said.

At Encinitas Cafe, all employees are still required to wear a mask even if they’re vaccinated.

Waitress Erica Soto said it’s out of extra precaution.

"Just to keep everybody safe and to make sure everybody was comfortable," Soto said.

But the delta variant is now causing new concerns with health experts. Just last week, San Diego County's Health and Human Services Agency reported the highest number of new cases since February.

Two weeks ago, Los Angeles County reinstated its indoor mask mandate due to a rise in cases. More cities are following suit.

"With cases rising, I think it's important for people to go back and wear them I think it's something we should all do," said Robert Rubio, who wears a mask at work.

Right now, CDC guidelines say you still don’t need to wear a mask indoors if you’re fully vaccinated. But that may change in an effort to slow down the spread of delta.

"As long as delta cases are increasing it's like a new game so we can't do the same thing we've been doing before," Noami Kline told ABC 10News.

While there is no indoor mask mandate for San Diego County as of right now, officials still encourage people to get vaccinated. If you aren’t vaccinated, the state requires you wear a mask.