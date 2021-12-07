Watch
San Diegans react to new U.S. international travel requirements

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020, file photo, transportation Security Administration personnel and travelers observe COVID-19 transmission prevention protocols at John F. Kennedy International Airport in the Queens borough of New York. The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease's grip on the nation. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
TSA airport creening
Posted at 4:10 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 19:10:11-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Just when travelers thought airlines were getting back to normal, new rules went into effect Monday.

All vaccinated travelers were required to test within three days of departure, now travelers have 24 hours to test negative for COVID-19 before entering the United States.

San Diego traveler Deanne Ross says the restrictions won't scare her away from future travels, but she will be prepared.

"I have a friend in Morocco that can't come home right now so that would make me nervous,"said Ross.

RELATED: SD International Airport on Biden's updated travel restrictions

The expected change comes as the country beefs up protocol for the Omicron variant. Foreign travelers must also be fully vaccinated.

President BIden also announced that federal mask mandates have been extended to March 18th.

The one-day testing requirements for some is also proving to be more costly.

More updates on the country's response to the variant are expected Thursday.

The omicron variant was first identified in South Africa. However, it's since been discovered in the U.S., with cases reported in California, New York, Colorado, Hawaii, and Minnesota.

