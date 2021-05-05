Report: San Diego County records first India variant COVID-19 case

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- As San Diego County makes progress with COVID-19 vaccinations and lowering case rates, some concerns are being raised about a new virus variant.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that the county recorded its first case of the India variant.

In the U-T report, a county spokesperson added that a woman in her 20s was infected and hospitalized in April. The woman, the spokesperson said, had no prior medical conditions.

County officials did not provide an update any further information on the specific case, including the woman’s current condition.

The variant is believed to be causing the recent surge in COVID-19 case numbers in India. The country has reported five times as many daily infections as last month.

Health officials who looked at the viral sequences found 15-20 percent of the cases in India belonged to a new variant that experts are calling a “double mutant.”

