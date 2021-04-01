61% of people surveyed in San Diego plan to get vaccinated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A newly released poll shows a big group of San Diegans are planning to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent 10News, San Diego Union-Tribune poll. SurveyUSA News interviewed 600 San Diego County adults from March 29-31.

When asked do you plan to get vaccinated for the coronavirus, 61 percent of those surveyed said yes while 25 percent said no. Meanwhile, 15 percent of those asked said they were unsure.

Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine will open Thursday, April 1, to Californians 50 and older and 16 and older in several weeks. When asked if vaccine eligibility is taking place too quickly, 12 percent of those surveyed said yes, while 35 percent say it's happening too slowly. Meanwhile, 46 percent of those asked said it's happening at about the right pace.

San Diego is meeting two of the three key metrics to advance to the Orange tier from the more restrictive red tier. However, San Diegans who participated in this poll seem conflicted about whether the state is reopening at the right pace or too slow.

On the week of April 12, SD Unified students will return to schools for in-person instruction. The parents who participated in this poll said they would vaccinate their children once they become eligible.

In a newly released study, Pfizer and BioNTech say their vaccine's efficacy was 100% effective in teens ages 12 to 15.

When asked which vaccine did you receive, 51 percent of those surveyed said Pzifer while 43 percent said Moderna. Meanwhile, 6 percent of those asked said they received the Johnson and Johnson one dose vaccine.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said supplies are “expected to increase significantly" in April. California is expected to receive 2.5 million doses a week in the first half of the month and more than 3 million a week in the second -- almost double than what was received in March.