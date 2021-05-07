Parents plan independent prom for Mt. Carmel High School seniors

FOR THE SECOND PROM SEASON IN A ROW, many San Diego County high school seniors will miss out on the milestone event. But — SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- For the second prom season in a row, many San Diego County high school seniors will miss out on the milestone event. But, parents at Mt. Carmel High School are not letting that happen.

The parents started an Instagram page and website called MC Parents for Prom. According to the site, their event will be at Tower Beach Club’s outdoor patio on May 27. They are allowing 185 seniors to attend and face masks are required to enter.

The statement includes an About MCPFP section that reads:

“With the loss of Junior Prom in 2020, Senior Homecoming, and Senior Winter Formal the MC Parents for Prom (MCPFP) have decided our Seniors need a Prom. Diamonds and Moonlight presented by The MCPFP is a collective of Mt. Carmel High School Senior class parents who have the desire to give their MC Seniors and their Senior classmates a chance to experience a "Prom".”

California has clear guidance on private events. Outdoor events can only allow up to 100 people, or 300 people if everyone has proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Indoor events must be capped at 150 people.

A memo from the San Diego County Office of Education talks about the risks of holding prom this year. It reads, in part:

“SDCOE has been advised by the county that hosting events like prom is problematic because they invite students, most of whom are unlikely to be vaccinated, into a close-contact social gatherings where maintaining 6 feet of physical distancing is unlikely and difficult to enforce.”

The MCPFP website stresses they are not affiliated with Mt. Carmel High School. ABC 10News reached out to the school but has not received a response.