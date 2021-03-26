Menu

Office Depot will laminate COVID-19 vaccination cards for free

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 5:04 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 20:04:39-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Are you taking good care of your COVID-19 vaccination card? If you're concerned about its preservation, office supply stores want to help.

Office Depot, which also owns Office Max, will laminate vaccination cards for free for all fully-vaccinated people through Sunday, July 25.

No purchase is necessary for this service; you just have to provide the coupon code 52516714 when you go into an Office Depot or Office Max store.

Staples stores will laminate the cards for free through May 1, Business Insider reported. At Staples, the coupon code is 81450.

The CDC recommends keeping your vaccination card, which contain information like what COVID-19 vaccine was given, the date(s) it was received and where it was received, in case they’re needed for future use.

