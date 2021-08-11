Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Newsom expected to announce vaccine mandate for California teachers, school workers

items.[0].videoTitle
Gov. Newsom is expected to announce a plan that would require all California school employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Posted at 8:24 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 11:24:02-04

(KGTV) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday is expected to announce a new vaccine mandate for all California school employees.

Politico, citing sources, reported that the mandate will require state teachers and school workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to regular testing for the virus.

Sources told Politico that the state’s two major teachers unions support Newsom’s plan. One of the unions -- the California Teachers Association – said they are already at a nearly 90 percent vaccination rate.

The mandate would be the first of its kind in the U.S.

Newsom is expected to unveil the details on the vaccine mandate during a visit to a Bay Area elementary school on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19