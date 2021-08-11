Newsom expected to announce vaccine mandate for California teachers, school workers

(KGTV) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday is expected to announce a new vaccine mandate for all California school employees.

Politico, citing sources, reported that the mandate will require state teachers and school workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit to regular testing for the virus.

Sources told Politico that the state’s two major teachers unions support Newsom’s plan. One of the unions -- the California Teachers Association – said they are already at a nearly 90 percent vaccination rate.

The mandate would be the first of its kind in the U.S.

Newsom is expected to unveil the details on the vaccine mandate during a visit to a Bay Area elementary school on Wednesday morning.