New vaccine incentive: Newsom announcing 'California Dream Vacations'

Posted at 8:26 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 12:27:59-04

(KGTV) -- As part of the state’s continuing efforts to get more Californians vaccinated, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will announce another incentive in the form of “dream vacations.”

The governor’s office said Newsom is unveiling details on what is being called “California Dream Vacations” during a morning news conference. This latest incentive is part of the state’s Vax for the Win program.

Two Vax for the Win prize drawings on June 4 and 11 have resulted in 30 vaccinated Californians each receiving $50,000.

On June 15, when the state fully reopens, 10 vaccinated Californians will each get $1.5 million in another incentive drawing.

Also on Monday, Newsom will be joined by state tourism officials as they release specifics on a plan that would help California’s tourism industry rebound from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

