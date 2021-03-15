Nevada COVID restrictions: Restaurants, casinos operate at 50% capacity starting Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The vast majority of businesses in Nevada have been allowed to open their doors to patrons at 50% capacity or 250 people for larger venues starting Monday following weeks of lowering coronavirus transmission and hospitalization rates.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that restrictions would again be loosened starting this week in a previous press conference.

Sisolak continues to urge people to practice safety measures as businesses reopen and legal gatherings become larger.

"I am grateful to Nevadans across the state who continue to stay home when they can," Sisolak said. "To mask up, to socially distance, and follow other mitigation measures to protect themselves and each other. It's important to look back at where we've been as we chart our new path forward."

Sisolak says the state has come from record infection and hospitalization rates to get to this point, and numbers are still too high for people to let their guard down.

The following can move to 50% capacity today:

- Food & beverage establishments

- Gyms, fitness studios, yoga studios, dance studios & similar establishments

- Gaming floors

- Arcades, racetracks, bowling alleys, mini-golf, theme parks & similar activities

To that end, Sisolak says high-risk businesses like clubs and brothels would remain closed.

The new limitations are expected to remain in place until May 1 when the state says it will then review the measures and make changes.