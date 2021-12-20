Watch
NBA postpones 5 more games; Young, Vogel enter protocols

John Bazemore/AP
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Trae Young, Aaron Gordon
Posted at 5:47 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 20:47:20-05

(AP) — The NBA has called off five games for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday because of coronavirus-related concerns.

The postponements involve nine teams. Called off were three Sunday games: Cleveland at Atlanta, Denver at Brooklyn, and New Orleans at Philadelphia.

Also called off were Orlando’s game at Toronto on Monday and Washington’s game at Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been placed in the league's health and safety protocols, as has Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel, as coronavirus numbers around the league continue to rise.

