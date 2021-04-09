More California counties expand vaccine eligibility to 16 up

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — More California counties are opening up vaccines to younger adults, a week ahead of the state's schedule.

At the same time, California public health officials warned Thursday of decreases in supply because of a national reduction of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state has received about 2.4 million doses this week, but it expects 2 million next week and 1.9 million doses the week after.

Fresno County opened up vaccinations to everyone 16 and up. Santa Clara County did as well, but slots must be for April 15 or later.

A mass vaccination site at California State University, Los Angeles announced it would take adults on a walk-up basis because of excess appointments. It had to start turning people away Thursday.