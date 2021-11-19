Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Mexico sends some minors to San Diego to get COVID vaccine

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gregory Bull/AP
A young woman from Tijuana, Mexico, receives a vaccination shot against the coronavirus outside of the Mexican Consulate building, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in San Diego. Scores of Mexican adolescents were bused to California on Thursday to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as efforts get underway across Mexico to get shots in the arms of teens.
Mexico sends some minors to San Diego to get COVID vaccine
Posted at 5:42 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 20:42:02-05

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hundreds of Mexican adolescents are being bused across the U.S. border to get vaccinated against the coronavirus under a pilot program in San Diego.

Some 150 youths arrived at the Mexican consulate in San Diego on Thursday to get their shots.

The cross-border initiative will immunize up to 450 youths ages 12 to 17 before it ends in late December.

The effort started by a group in San Diego working with the Mexican consulate comes as Mexico prepares to vaccinate minors.

Mexico has lagged behind other nations in immunizing minors against the virus in part because it did not have enough vaccine supply to cover that population.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19