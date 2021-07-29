Watch
Masks remain recommended in county as others mandate them

P Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
In this May 20, 2021, a worker wears a mask while setting up a fruit display amid the COVID-19 pandemic at The Farmers' Market in Los Angeles.
Workplace Mask
Posted at 4:10 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 19:25:52-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- From Los Angeles to Sacramento to Las Vegas, new mask mandates are going in place for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, but San Diego County is so far showing no signs of following suit.

Inside Solana Beach's Ranch 45 local provisions, employees remain maskless. Co-founder Pam Schwartz said that's because they're all fully vaccinated.

"They had to read through the whole policy, write the date that they were vaccinated and which vaccine they had taken, and then after that they were allowed to not wear a mask," Schwartz said.

Wearing a mask in most indoor settings remains optional for vaccinated individuals in San Diego County, despite the spread of the highly contagious Delta Variant.

Earlier this week, the county health department adopted new CDC guidance that recommended those vaccinated wear masks indoors. Meanwhile, Los Angeles and Sacramento counties, are requiring masks indoors.

Schwartz said she wouldn't be surprised if a mask mandate returns locally.

"If a mandate comes back, just like we have from the very beginning, we will roll and do whatever we are required to do and asked to do so that we can keep our doors open," she said. "It's very important to us that we are a face of the community and that we are doing what's best for everyone around us."

But Thursday, a county spokesman said he's heard nothing of the sort and reiterated adopting CDC guidance.

UC San Diego Political Scientist Thad Kousser said he didn't expect a mandate to come from the state.

"There are different conditions on the ground in every county, and also in the county we have this fairly clear line of command, with public health officers, with county decision makers, often the elected officials who over the course of the pandemic have been making these quick and agile decisions," he said.

The California Department of Public Health said local health jurisdictions may put in place guidance more restrictive than the state's.

It reiterated vaccines remain the best protection against Covid 19 and the Delta Variant.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

