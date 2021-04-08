Watch
Many Southern Californians crossing county lines to get COVID-19 vaccine in Bakersfield

John Locher/AP
Posted at 9:15 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 12:15:06-04

(KGTV) -- Californians age 16 and older will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 15, but some Orange and Los Angeles county residents are finding a way to get it sooner.

KERO, ABC 10News’ Scripps sister station in Bakersfield, reported people are driving over 100 miles each way to come to the Central Valley to receive shots at a mass vaccination clinic at Cal State University Bakersfield.

The clinic is giving shots to anyone who wants it, regardless of where they live.

A man who traveled from Irvine to receive the vaccine said it was worth the trip, adding, “I live with older family, so it was just really important for me to get it taken care of. So, I saw the opportunity and I said, ‘Hell yeah.’”

Currently, only Kern County residents can make an appointment at the CSU Bakersfield vaccine site. Anyone who resides outside of the county is considered a walk-in.

While the site has the capacity to vaccinate 5,400 people per day, it has not been meeting that threshold as of now.

