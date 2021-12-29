Long lines continue at San Diego County COVID-19 testing centers

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Long lines continue to fill COVID-19 testing centers around San Diego County.

One of the first to be tested Tuesday morning in City Heights was Victor Hurtado.

“I think it would be smart if someone comes, here again, to bring a chair for the kids to sit down," He said.

Hurtado called the 2-1-1 information line before heading to the testing center. He said he was told to arrive early.

“It was about two to three blocks of wait. People were just outside waiting,” he said.

In total, he spent nearly an hour at the site with his kids.

“I was quarantined for eight days, but the last two days of my ten days of my quarantine, my kids were with me, so therefore we had to have them tested,” Hurtado said.

He said he was fully vaccinated and was just missing the booster when he caught the virus.

That wasn’t the only busy testing center in town, Kaiser Permanente Zion had a steady flow of traffic wrapping around the hospital.

On Dec. 21, the county reported conducting over 25,714 new tests.

Nonetheless, the long lines were a shock to Hurtado.

“I think most of us are very concerned," he said. "So, I’m sure people are taking these precautionary measures to make sure that everybody’s safe as they go and visit friends and stuff like that."

You can find a county testing center here.