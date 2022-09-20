Is it safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Health officials are encouraging people to double up and get the new flu shot and a COVID-19 booster at the same time.

COVID-19 infections are expected to spike- and experts are also forecasting more flu cases this season.

"We are seeing cases already. There have been cases of the flu where people end up in the hospital and in the intensive care units already so we're already seeing it. That is a sign that- we're hoping we don't get this twindemic that people are already talking about," said Dr. William Tseng, assistant chief of staff at Kaiser Permanente.

Dr. Tseng said while some say the covid-19 pandemic is over - it's not for our vulnerable communities and encourages getting vaccinated for both covid-19 and the flu.

He suggests the quadrivalent flu vaccine for those 65 and older. Appointments are available for both at pharmacies around the county. One of the biggest questions people are asking is— is it safe to get both the covid-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time?

"Yes, you can! We've looked at the studies. It is safe to get at the same time and a lot of our vulnerable population have been getting it at the same time already," said Dr. Tseng.

He said that the side effects of getting both vaccines at the same time are nothing more than the typical aches and fevers that mean the body is doing its job.

"It's getting your body ready to fight off any of the infections either from covid or from the flu. You're building basically heat-seeking missiles to as soon as they show up — a target that area and destroy that virus," said Dr. Tseng.

Dr. Tseng said while we know there is still a possibility of getting sick after getting vaccinated it still prevents death.

"These two are powerful tools that we have to prevent you from dying unnecessarily," he said.