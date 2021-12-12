Hundreds vaccinated at event to close disparity among Black, Hispanic San Diegans

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Hundreds were vaccinated at a community event to provide a trusted vaccine place for minorities in Logan Heights Saturday.

Nurses and doctors from Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group were busy Saturday afternoon getting shots in the arms of Logan Heights residents.

“The bottom line is we are tired of COVID-19 all of us, but the fact remains that the pandemic is still here and that’s why we are having a community event directed at our folks— black and brown people in the community primarily," said Dr. Robert Gillespie, Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group.

The medical group said only 50 percent of Black people in the U.S. have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In San Diego County, just over 47.2 percent of black people of all age groups have been vaccinated. The number a little higher for Latino and Hispanic people— at nearly 72.7 percent.

Among the crowd was Gregory Smooch Smith.

He got his booster shot and he said he is glad he did because it’s one less thing he has to worry about.

"Everybody’s got their rights but you gotta do it for others and your family members. You might go somewhere and it’ll protect you. Don’t wait too late," said Smith.

He was not alone, the line of people getting the vaccine wrapped around the building forming hours before the event kicked off.

The church’s Senior Pastor Harvey Vaughn explained the event was personal.

"[COVID-`19] is real. We’ve lost two preachers [to COVID-19] at this church. I’ve also personally lost two cousins that died with [COVID-19].”

You can find the nearest vaccination clinic to you here.

