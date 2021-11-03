Groups rally against coronavirus-related mandates in Waterfront Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Groups by the dozens wanted to be heard Wednesday during a rally at Waterfront Park.

"We need to stand up,” explained Beverly Raimando, a volunteer with Children’s Health Defense, San Diego Chapter. “And that's what we are as Americans, is to stand up when we feel like the government is encroaching on our rights."

Those with posters in hand shared they do not want to comply with mandates, whether it be directed by schools, work, or the county.

"This should be a personal choice that every family, every parent, every child has to make that,” said Paloma Neuman, another volunteer with CHD.

Children’s Health Defense is a nonprofit organization that focuses on children. Neuman believed that there is not enough data or research to give kids the vaccine.

"Every parent wants to look at both sides, what are the risks? What are the benefits?” Neuman furthered, “And at this point, we believe that the risk-benefit does not justify mandating this in schools or anywhere else."

Wednesday morning in Rady Children’s Hospital kids received their first dose of a reduced Pfizer vaccine.

Doctors like John Bradley, the Medical Director of Infectious Disease for the hospital, believed that vaccinating the eligible 321,000 children in the county is a benefit that outweighs the risk.

"There's always reluctance. And I know having kids and grandkids that you are very protective,” shared Dr. Bradley. “But what I want to do is share the data, the real scientific data. That kids are more at risk of injury from the actual infection and from the post-infectious inflammatory syndrome, MISC, than they are by the vaccine, by a large margin."

However, there are many, like the ones in attendance Wednesday, who feel the decision to get a shot, should be a choice only up to the individual.

"People being able to work, pay their bills, have their livelihoods not be jeopardized by being forced by the government to do something. It scares me,” shared Helene Domingo.

