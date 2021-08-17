Watch
Group rallies against potential San Diego County restrictions

Dozens of people rallied outside of the County Administration Building against future mask or vaccine requirements.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Aug 17, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Members of the group Reopen San Diego gathered in downtown San Diego Tuesday to push back against pandemic-related restrictions and any future mask or vaccine requirements.

The group staged a protest outside of the County Administration Building ahead of a Board of Supervisors meeting, with local business owners and other community members among the speakers at the event.

The rally came one day after county officials recommended all employers require their workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing. Officials stressed a mandate was not instituted.

In a news release ahead of the rally, Reopen San Diego urged their supporters to sign a petition “to refuse to comply with these arbitrary and unconstitutional requirements.”

According to the county, unvaccinated individuals accounted for 92 percent of San Diego County’s recent COVID-19 cases.

When asked about other California regions last week, County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said San Diego County is not reinstating any restrictions at this time.

