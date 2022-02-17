Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Governor Newsom to unveil shift to 'endemic' approach to virus

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks about his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2021. On Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, Newsom will unveil his proposed 2022-2023 budget plan. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 9:54 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 00:54:48-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are set to unveil a new state plan that aims to coexist with the pandemic as the coronavirus is in retreat but not expected to disappear anytime soon.

The approach being released Thursday presumes that the most populous state is entering an endemic stage, where the virus still exists in a community but becomes manageable as immunity builds.

California’s health secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, says the focus is on being prepared and being ready.

The move comes a day after California lifted its latest indoor masking mandate. Officials are delaying an announcement on when they will stop requiring masks in schools.

The state has administered more than 70 million vaccinations and boosters, and during the Omicron surge has increased up COVID-19 testing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19