Free N95 masks begin arriving in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Free N95 masks from the Federal government are now arriving in San Diego County pharmacies and health centers.

The White House announced in early January it would make 400-million N-95 masks available for free at pharmacies and community health centers across the country.

The masks seem to be a hot commodity with many pharmacies around town running out quickly or not yet receiving shipments.

Masks were still available at the Rite Aid on Orange Avenue in Coronado where resident Jill Powder was excited to go.

"I just heard someone say, 'wow! I just got three free masks over at rite aid so I came over here to get them," said Powder.

The masks are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"I was super excited because they are hard to get and they're expensive," she said.

She wasn't alone, Jeff Kelleher got his hands on some masks too.

"You just go in and ask them - they'll give it to you," he said.

He said they come in handy especially when his go-to face-covering doesn't cut it at the airport.

"It seems like it's a better thing to save money," he said.

The White House expects the distribution of N95's to be at full strength in a few weeks.

"They're more protective. They're more protective of me spreading the disease and of people spreading the disease to me," said Powder.

Masks will be made available at stores like Walgreens, Walmart, Albertsons, and Ralphs.

CVS tells ABC 10News it will post signs when masks are available at their stores.

Walgreens said it will update its website with which locations receive shipments.