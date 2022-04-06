FDA vaccine advisory board meets to discuss future of COVID-19 booster shots

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Via a virtual meeting, the members of the FDA vaccine advisory board met to discuss the future of COVID-19 booster shots.

One of the topics was about dealing with the mutation of the virus and what type of protection the boosters offer.

“What we've seen is ths emergence of variants for example, beta, delta, and most recently omicron that compared to previously reported strains has been a combination of more infectious and or more resistant to natural or vaccine solicited immunity," said Doctor Doran Finx.

While some health experts believe another round of booster shots will be needed in the fall, the FDA has already expanded the emergency use authorization for the second Pfizer and Moderna boosters for adults 50 and older, as long as they are four months out from their first booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We do still have some residual vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 against of any severity as well as in particular more serious outcome is improved by booster doses we have good data to support this," said Finx.

Local doctors also expect this meeting will address some concerns about getting vaccines back to work.

“It's a misconception that vaccines overwork your immune system that's just not true they stimulate the immune system they don't overwork it," said Dr. Abisola Olulade, family medicine, Sharp Rees-Stealy.

Multiple vaccines at one time are very safe. Having vaccines back to back is safe if you need it every couple of months that's considered safe.”

No decisions are expected to be made at this meeting.