Effort underway to develop COVID-19 vaccine verification system

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At Petco Park this season there's a non-socially distanced section, but it's only for people who've been vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID-19.

It's an example of what some think might become the norm for large venues.

"In order to do that we'll want to be able to offer this vaccination verification," said Dr. Chrstopher Longhurst, of UC San Diego Health.

It's one of a growing list of institutions working with a group called the "Vaccination Credential Initiative." The group's goal is to create a system that produces verifiable copies of your vaccination record that could be accessed on your mobile devices or printed out.

"We want people to think of this like flying. When you walk up to the airlines some people have printed boarding passes with QR codes, others have their smartphones and they're showing the QR code on their smartphone," said Longhurst.

Right now both the state and the federal government have said they won't make vaccination mandatory.

But Longhurst points out there are plenty of other reasons you might need to show proof.

"For example traveling internationally other governments will require this and live venues, as we mentioned, may be a place where we can get more capacity if you show proof of vaccination."

Right now, Longhurst and others estimate it'll be at least a few months before a so called "health pass" system could be up and running.

