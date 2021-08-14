Demand for COVID-19 testing increases in San Diego County amid delta variant spike

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A county COVID-19 testing site located at San Diego State University is back open due to the increase in demand.

Two women who came to the site to get tested Friday told ABC 10News they were exposed to a coworker who tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’re both fully vaccinated, so we do feel that we’re protected, but it’s always best to air on the side of caution, and we now know that we can spread it, so we’re trying to be extra careful,” they said.

Shawn Maher brought his whole family to get tested after a possible exposure.

“Wanted to make sure that we get tested and quarantine for ten days, and if everything is negative, we’ll get back to life,” said Maher.

Because of the lack of demand, Ryan Clabo, project coordination for San Diego County’s testing and vaccination efforts, tells ABC 10News testing sites started shutting down in late June.

Then in the first few weeks of July, demand increased, and sites like the one at SDSU reopened.

“We’re seeing a large majority of the people coming through and getting tested are vaccinated individuals; they’re telling us they have been exposed to someone who is not vaccinated and did test positive,” said Clabo.

He also said the county is now seeing an increase in unvaccinated people who must undergo frequent testing by their employers.

People who want to get a COVID-19 test from a county site can walk in without an appointment, and the process is slightly different from last year.

“All of our tests are PCR tests; they are self-swabs, meaning the customer actually swabs themselves,” said Clabo. “It’s not in the throat; it doesn’t go high into the nasal like the original test.”

Clabo said the turnaround time to receive results via email is typically 24 to 48 hours. Anyone who tests positive should also receive a phone call so contact tracing can begin.