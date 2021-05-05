Watch
CVS locations across San Diego County accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines

AMY SANCETTA/AP
Posted at 9:40 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 12:40:39-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diegans have even more options when it comes to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, as CVS Pharmacy locations around the county, and across the nation, are now accepting walk-ins and same-day appointments.

CVS Health officials said same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from the time of scheduling, is available at CVS.com.

The Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are offered at Pharmacy locations.

Visit https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine for additional information, including appointment availability at your nearest CVS Pharmacy location.

