COVID-19 vaccines available today only at select San Diego County sites with no appointment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diegans looking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can do so on Wednesday without an appointment at three select locations.

County officials said for Wednesday only, no appointments will be necessary at the following vaccine clinics:

Viejas Arena (5130 Canyon Crest Dr., San Diego)

Lemon Grove Community Center (3146 School Lane, Lemon Grove)

East Public Health Center (367 N. Magnolia Ave., El Cajon)

The vaccines will be available only until 4 p.m. and while supplies last.

County officials also noted late Wednesday morning that the MyTurn website was experiencing technical issues, “and some expiring Pfizer vaccine doses are available.”

For more information on county vaccine locations and eligibility requirements, visit https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemiology/dc/2019-nCoV/vaccines.html.