COVID-19 surge driven by omicron closes city halls across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The latest surge in the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt life across San Diego County.

The parking lot of The Encinitas Community and Senior Center was nearly empty Tuesday. The center and its programs closed due to the explosion of COVID cases.

"Infection rates are skyrocketing just like everywhere else across the country, and it's having a significant impact on the city's ability to safely conduct business in the public facilities," said councilmember Tony Kranz.

Kranz did not say how many city employees are out due to exposure or positive cases.

In-person services are also temporarily closed at Solana Beach, Poway, and San Marcos city halls. Vista Civic Center is also closed until the end of the month.

Tuesday's San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting was held virtually. Dr. Wilma Wooten went over the record-setting numbers. Nearly 50,000 new cases were reported from Friday to Sunday.

"The surge this winter is likely due to a combination of holiday gatherings, fewer restrictions, and increased circulation of the omicron and delta variants," said Dr. Wooten.

Supervisor Jim Desmond says it's time to focus on prevention.

"We need to protect the most vulnerable, and I think we need to focus on lifestyle and not just rely on the next vaccine to come along," said supervisor Desmond.

Desmond wants the county to consider providing testing and education for hypertension, diabetes, and obesity at future vaccine sites.

"We are the live well county, and I think we need to focus live well into our Covid efforts in addressing lifestyle," said Desmond.