COVID-19 booster shots given to seniors at Merrill Gardens at Bankers Hill

Mimi Elkalla, KGTV
Posted at 3:58 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 18:58:28-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Tuesday residents of Merrill Gardens at Bankers Hill were rolling up their sleeves for the third time; a COVID-19 booster shot in one arm and a flu shot in the other.

“Get your vaccine,” said resident June Malarkey. She turns 104-years-old this month, living through the 1918 Influenza Pandemic, vaccines are nothing new for her, and she’s grateful for this one.
“Well, I think everybody should have it,” she said. “It protects them, and that’s enough.”

Staff at Merrill Gardens at Bankers Hill put on a themed party for their residents, as they’ve done for the first two shots. This time a space theme, calling it “The Freedom Booster.”

In September, the CDC recommended a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot for specific groups, including those 65 and older.

According to General Manager Lori Hansen, residents at Merrill Gardens range in age from 65 to almost 104, with most in their 80s.
She said Merrill Gardens worked with CVS Health to put on the clinic right outside of their building.

“We have 85 residents that are getting it, and almost that many team members,” she said.

“It’s going to make all of us less worried,” said Kathleen Armogida, who says she has been living at the senior community for about 18 months.

“I really appreciate not having to figure out how to get to my doctor’s office because I don’t drive anymore,” said Armogida. “I have a lot of friends who don’t live here, they live out in the community, and we’re all looking forward to getting the booster and feeling like we can be less cautious out in the world.”

