County may boost eviction protections

Eviction protections across San Diego County could be getting a lot stronger.

On Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors will consider an ordinance that would place further limits on when a landlord can force a tenant to leave amid the pandemic.

107,000 San Diegans remain out of work more than a year into the Coronavirus outbreak.

Those who can't make the rent because of financial hardship are already protected from eviction through June 30, under state law.

“SB 91 granted rent relief for the majority of renters in California as well as some tenant protections, however, we know and we believe that these protections are not enough,” said Ernie Moya, of the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment -

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors may agree.

On May 4, it will consider granting final approval of an ordinance to limit evictions to only instances in which there is “an imminent health or safety threat” to other tenants and occupants of the same property.

That would end a landlord's ability, for instance, to terminate a tenant for reasons such as re-occupying the unit, taking it off the market, or making major repairs - which tenant’s rights group say they are using.

The ordinance would last until 60 days after the governor lifts all stay and work-at-home orders.

“There exists protections for residents who have been financially affected by covid that are appropriate,” said Lucinda Lilley, president of the Southern California Rental Housing Association. “They're in place at the state level and the state has taken very good care of them. To attempt to apply something even more severe on top of that, I don't think it's necessary."

A county report says the down economy has disproportionately affected black and Latinx communities, therefore most at risk for eviction.

Legal Aid San Diego reports a 50 percent increase in housing related cases since January.

If the board passes the ordinance Tuesday, it would take effect in 30 days.

