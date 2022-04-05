County encourages San Diegans to get boosted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An uptick of the new COVID-19 variant BA.2 is detected in San Diego's wastewater.

"As of a couple of weeks ago, we saw that the numbers were almost eighty percent and so at this point, we're assuming a majority of the cases are BA.2," said Dr. Chris Longhurst, chief medical officer at UC San Diego.

Recent data shows cases are at 11 cases per 100,000 people.

Dr. Longhurst said that while the uptick is a little bit concerning it's not a big one.

He explained that this is how San Diegans can protect themselves.

"While we talk a lot about these variants and how infective and it's all [COVID-19], right? So, at the end of the day, the things we've learned about social distancing, masking especially when sick or if you're at risk because you're elderly or you're immunocompromised. These all have applicability regardless of the variant," he said.

County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said the trend is not a cause for alarm.

"Nothings going to be closed down. We're moving forward. It's fundamentally different than it was before we had a vaccine," he said.

Although 83.5 percent of San Diegans are fully vaccinated only about 55.6 percent are boosted, according to county data.

Now, Fletcher is urging those who are eligible to get the additional shots.

"What we've seen in getting boosted is it doesn't mean that you won't get it, but it does significantly lower the symptoms and it does significantly lower the probability that you'll get hospitalized," he said.

You can find locations to get the vaccine here.

