Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Concerns testing lines are increasing spread

items.[0].videoTitle
Lines to get tested for COVID-19 remained long Tuesday all around San Diego. National Guard members were reminding people to keep a 6-foot distance. The state deployed the Guard to 50 sites around California, including 6 in San Diego at high-volume testing sites.
Posted at 9:03 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 00:03:46-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Lines to get tested for COVID-19 remained long Tuesday all around San Diego. National Guard members were reminding people to keep a 6-foot distance. The state deployed the Guard to 50 sites around California, including 6 in San Diego at high-volume testing sites.

But some of the sites are causing concern of increasing the risk of exposure as healthy people wait along with the infected, in some cases as long as 4 hours.

Dr. Robert Schooley, the UC San Diego infectious disease expert, says the sites should assign three lines- people with no symptoms, sick people and people who need the test for work or school.

"We are having people hanging out in these lines for 3-4 hours and people who are likely infected are hanging out with people who are not... we might think about segregating testing lines," said Schooley.

Dr Schooley says Omicron has not peaked yet and it is still rampant in San DIego County, but he says we should see a decline in February.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19