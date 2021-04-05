Watch
City of San Diego makes more COVID-19 vaccine appointments available

City of San Diego
Posted at 9:47 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 12:47:53-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- More appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are opening this week in the City of San Diego.

The city’s Vaccination Program will have appointments available April 6-8 at the Balboa Municipal Gym, located at 2111 Pan American Plaza.

Those looking to get a vaccine can choose to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. According to the city, appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccines are booked for this week.

The vaccines will be administered by San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel.

Appointments are available for first-dose Moderna vaccines on April 6 and first-dose Pfizer vaccines on April 7-8.

Anyone eligible to receive a vaccine will have to book an appointment date and time at https://www.sandiego.gov/covid-19-vaccination.

To view the available appointments on the page, make sure to choose “Municipal Gymnasium at Balboa Park.”

