CDC may soon update outdoor face mask wearing guidance

(KGTV) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to update its guidance on mask wearing that would give fully vaccinated Americans more freedoms.

In an interview with ABC News over the weekend, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said rules regarding wearing face masks outdoors could soon be relaxed for adults and older teens who are fully vaccinated.

Fauci said the risks for fully vaccinated Americans are minimal, telling ABC News: “But I think it's pretty common sense now that outdoor risk is really, really quite low, particularly -- I mean, if you are a vaccinated person, wearing a mask outdoors, I mean, obviously, the risk is minuscule.

What I believe you're going to be hearing, what the country is going to be hearing soon is updated guidelines from the CDC. The CDC is a science-based organization. They don't want to make any guidelines unless they look at the data, and the data backs it up.”

According to Fauci, the nation is approaching normalcy “in some respects,” but he noted that nationally, the U.S. still averaging about 60,000 new cases per day.

While the CDC guidance update for face masks could come soon, the agency updated its recommendations for summer camps for kids.

The CDC said children attending summer camp can be within 3 feet of each other but should wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The updated guidelines for camps are similar to its rules for schools -- with 3 feet between children, and at least 6 feet when eating and drinking.

According to the CDC, adults/camp employees are to remain 6 feet from each other and children. The agency also said adults or older teens who have been vaccinated should still wear face masks.

Camp activities are recommended to be held outdoors as much as possible. Windows and doors should be opened if activities are inside.

The agency said any group events and large gatherings should be avoided.

The guidance also says kids should not share toys, books or games. Each camper should keep their things in their own space, like a cubbie.