Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

CDC: air purification is better than disinfectant wipes

items.[0].image.alt
David Goldman/AP
FILE - This Nov. 19, 2013 file photo shows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo at the agency's federal headquarters in Atlanta. On Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, the CDC released new guidance stating that new mothers can breastfeed if they either have COVID-19 or suspect they have the virus. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
CDC
Posted at 4:15 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 19:16:45-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- New CDC guidelines are straying away from disinfectant wipes and excessive cleaning. Instead, they say air filtering systems are a better way to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, they announced:

“Disinfection to reduce transmission of COVID-19 at home is likely not needed unless someone in your home is sick or if someone who is positive for COVID-19 has been in your home within the last 24 hours.”

Instead, they’re focusing on avoiding airborne transmission.

“You have a blower and a filter that act as a fine mesh to stop those particulates from getting through,” said Jeff Storey with Aair Purification Systems. “That’s how it catches the virus.”

Schools and businesses have spent thousands updating their HVAC and air purifying systems over the past year. San Diego Unified added new filters and portable air cleaners to their classrooms.

“We try to get an air change rate anywhere from 4 to 8 air changes an hour,” said Storey. “That means all the air is being changed and has gone through the filter.”

Air Purification Systems works mainly with commercial clients, but Storey says getting a HEPA air filter is the best thing you can do to protect your home.

“Anything you’re breathing in, if it’s the wrong thing can have an adverse effect on your health.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19