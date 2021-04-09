CDC: air purification is better than disinfectant wipes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- New CDC guidelines are straying away from disinfectant wipes and excessive cleaning. Instead, they say air filtering systems are a better way to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, they announced:

“Disinfection to reduce transmission of COVID-19 at home is likely not needed unless someone in your home is sick or if someone who is positive for COVID-19 has been in your home within the last 24 hours.”

Instead, they’re focusing on avoiding airborne transmission.

“You have a blower and a filter that act as a fine mesh to stop those particulates from getting through,” said Jeff Storey with Aair Purification Systems. “That’s how it catches the virus.”

Schools and businesses have spent thousands updating their HVAC and air purifying systems over the past year. San Diego Unified added new filters and portable air cleaners to their classrooms.

“We try to get an air change rate anywhere from 4 to 8 air changes an hour,” said Storey. “That means all the air is being changed and has gone through the filter.”

Air Purification Systems works mainly with commercial clients, but Storey says getting a HEPA air filter is the best thing you can do to protect your home.

“Anything you’re breathing in, if it’s the wrong thing can have an adverse effect on your health.”

