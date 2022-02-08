Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

California votes to require paid sick leave for virus cases

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Generic image of a woman who is sick
Black Woman Working from Home And Sneezing For Cold, flu, sick, computer work
Posted at 8:20 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 23:20:24-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature has approved a bill requiring workers receive up to two weeks of paid time off if they get sick from the coronavirus.

Lawmakers approved the bill Monday.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign it into law. The bill applies to companies with 26 employees or more.

RELATED: New agreement with Newsom, lawmakers would allow COVID sick leave

California had a similar law last year, but it expired in September. The new bill would be retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year.

Lawmakers also approved big tax cuts for businesses that would save them about $5.5 billion.

Those cuts were supposed to take effect next year, but lawmakers voted to make them this year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19