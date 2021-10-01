Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

California travelers arrested in Hawaii for fake COVID test results

items.[0].image.alt
John Marshall/AP
FILE
Virus Outbreak-Travel Testing hawaii kauai
Posted at 2:23 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 17:23:29-04

HONOLULU (AP) -- Authorities say two people from California were arrested for submitting falsified COVID-19 test results in an attempt to avoid Hawaii's travel quarantine.

Kauai police say a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman uploaded falsified negative test results into the Hawaii Safe Travels portal and arrived in Lihue on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles.

They were arrested, then released and caught a flight back to Los Angeles.

Travelers entering Hawaii must quarantine for 10 days unless they have been fully vaccinated in the United States or test negative for COVID-19 before departing for the islands.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19