Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

California parents keeping students home from school to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandate

items.[0].videoTitle
Some parents across California are planning to keep their children home from school on Monday to protest the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schools.
Posted at 7:22 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 10:22:22-04

(KGTV) – Some parents across California that are opposed to the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schools are keeping their children home on Monday as a form of protest.

Because student attendance is one factor in determining how much funding schools receive, parents are hoping that having their kids stay home will hit schools’ bottom line.

On Oct. 1, Gov. Newsom announced that all eligible students will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend in-person instruction.

The mandate will be implemented once the FDA fully approves the vaccine for specific age groups -- defined as either Jan. 1, 2022, or July 1, 2022, whichever comes first. The state expects the requirement for grades 7-12 to start July 2022, based on current information.

Sharon McKeeman, the founder of the group Let Them Breathe, said, “It’s a plea for the state and the schools to listen to them because they want to stay in their public school communities … parents sharing that they know they have the right for choice, and that that choice is very important for their families."

The San Diego County Office of Education said of Monday’s planned protest: "We understand that families and students may have strong emotions and questions about COVID-19 safety measures … However, keeping children home from school to protest state policies only results in lost learning time for our students."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19