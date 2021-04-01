Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

California has given over 18 million vaccine doses

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a protective mask on his face while speaking to reporters at Miss Ollie's restaurant during the coronavirus outbreak in Oakland, Calif. According to a new poll, Americans overwhelmingly are in favor of requiring people to wear masks around other people outside their homes, reflecting fresh alarm over spiking infection rates. The poll also shows increasing disapproval of the federal government's response to the pandemic. California is among the states seeing the greatest surge in cases now. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool, File)
California governor: Most of state nears stay-home order
Posted at 2:44 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 17:44:34-04

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — California has administered more than 18 million doses as of Thursday and 6.7 million people are fully vaccinated. But the governor warned that getting to herd immunity may take months and depends on supply.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state administered 2.5 million shots last week, which is about the amount California expects to receive next week.

The state of nearly 40 million residents is coming back to life as more business sectors reopen following a crushing winter surge. California’s case and death rates remain low but cautious health officials have asked people to continue wearing masks and maintain social distancing rules in order to avoid another surge.

Gov. Newsom said supplies are “expected to increase significantly" in April. California is expected to receive 2.5 million doses a week in the first half of the month and more than 3 million a week in the second -- almost double than what was received in March.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19