California Gov. Newsom gets Johnson & Johnson vaccine as eligibility expands

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday received his "one and done" shot of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

Newsom got his vaccination on Thursday, the same day people 50 and older became eligible for inoculations in the country's most populous state.

Wearing a mask, the 53-year-old Newsom kept the mood of the livestreamed vaccination light. State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly delivered the shot.

California has administered more than 18 million doses as of Thursday and 6.7 million people are fully vaccinated.

The Democratic governor faces a likely recall election stemming partly from his handling of the pandemic.