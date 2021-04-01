Watch
California Gov. Newsom gets Johnson & Johnson vaccine as eligibility expands

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary, California Health and Human Services, left, inoculates California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles Thursday, April 1, 2021. Newsom was vaccinated with the new one-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 16:06:49-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday received his "one and done" shot of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

Newsom got his vaccination on Thursday, the same day people 50 and older became eligible for inoculations in the country's most populous state.

Wearing a mask, the 53-year-old Newsom kept the mood of the livestreamed vaccination light. State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly delivered the shot.

California has administered more than 18 million doses as of Thursday and 6.7 million people are fully vaccinated.

The Democratic governor faces a likely recall election stemming partly from his handling of the pandemic.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

