California goes from worst to first in virus infections

Sandy Huffaker/AP
California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference at Petco Park, which will host a vaccination site in a parking lot next to the ballpark in a partnership between San Diego County, the San Diego Padres baseball team, and UC San Diego Health, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in San Diego. California is still not receiving enough COVID-19 vaccine to meet overwhelming demand and that's unlikely to change in the weeks ahead. Meanwhile, Newsom said Monday that many counties are turning their attention to people in line for a second dose after getting their first shot. (Sandy Huffaker/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has gone from worst to first in the rate of coronavirus infections.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the state surpassed Hawaii on Thursday with the lowest average number of COVID-19 cases per capita. That comes just a few months after California was the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.

At its peak, there were 40,000 cases and well over 500 deaths per day. The state is now averaging about 2,300 cases and 68 deaths a day.

In Michigan, which has the highest rate of infections in the U.S., one in every 223 people tested positive in the past week compared with one in every 2,416 people in California.

