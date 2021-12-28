Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

California 1st state to top 5M cases amid omicron surge

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
Black Friday shoppers wearing face masks shop at a store at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
Black Friday Shopping
Posted at 3:12 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 18:12:45-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California became the first state to record more than 5 million known coronavirus infections.

The state dashboard reported the numbers Tuesday, which were delayed because of the holiday weekend.

The grim milestone, as reported by the California Department of Public Health, wasn’t entirely unexpected in a state with 40 million residents poised for a surge in new infections amid holiday parties and family gatherings forced indoors by a series of winter storms.

RELATED: San Diego County reports 2,367 new COVID-19 cases, as isolation period for asymptomatic is reduced

California’s caseload is ahead of other large states. Texas had more than 4.4 million and Florida topped 3.9 million as of Sunday.

The state has recorded more than 75,500 deaths related to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIGN UP   ► NEWSLETTERS    
► NEWS ALERTS  

Coronavirus Section Quick Links

When, where you'll need to wear face coverings Coronavirus aid: How to help your neighbors Cold vs. Flu vs. Coronavirus Symptoms INTERACTIVE MAP: San Diego County COVID-19 Cases HEAT MAP: COVID-19 cases in San Diego In-Depth: Getting vaccinated via healthcare providers In-Depth: How to book a vaccine for someone else Alternative sites to get a COVID-19 vaccination In-Depth: Treating COVID-19 symptoms at home In-Depth: COVID vaccine and pregnancy/lactation How the five leading COVID vaccines compare In-Depth: COVID vaccine side effects In-Depth: San Diego's 'vaccine gap' for minority leaders In-Depth: Doctors discuss long-term effects of COVID-19