California to offer vaccine incentive to Medicaid population

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 8:23 PM, Aug 06, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has announced another round of coronavirus vaccine incentives.

The California Department of Health Care Services on Friday said it would spend $350 million to vaccinate more people on the state's Medicaid program.

Medicaid is the joint state and federal health insurance program for people who are disabled or have low incomes.

About 76% of California residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. But only 45% of the state's Medicaid population has been vaccinated.

The new incentives include up to $50 grocery store gift cards.

About 13.8 million people are enrolled in California's Medicaid program.

