Border businesses work to rebound amid omicron variant

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — It’s been a month since the border reopened to vaccinated travelers kickstarting cross-border commerce, but some businesses are still working to rebound.

Inside Carolin’s Shoes on San Ysidro Boulevard, Olivia Campos was busy helping customers.

“The holidays for sure are the busiest time of the year,” said Campos.

In fact, Campos said she’s seen a 50 to 70 percent spike in sales since the border reopened, but she said business isn't quite back to normal.

“People come but they cannot buy like before. Before they could buy like six [or] seven articles at a time. Right now, they come only for the basic things they really need,” she explained.

While she isn’t afraid of the new Omicron variant, she does fear another hit to her business.

“Everybody— we are scared. Not only customers but sellers we are scared that they close the border again,” said Campos.“We cut expenses to the maximum. We don’t have anywhere else to cut expenses. If we don’t have sales we can’t survive.”

Shopper Ana Luisa Castaneda said she isn’t afraid of the variant either because she’s vaccinated and keeps her distance, she’s just happy the border is open again.

“It was worth it. Have saved a lot of money shopping here rather than in Mexico,” said Castaneda.

At this time, Customs and Border Protection has not announced another closure to the border.